Lost luggage nightmare

Lost luggage is derailing a B.C. family's plans to spread Christmas cheer in Central America.

The Cruz family of Maple Ridge has been in El Salvador for five days, with no sight of their baggage, which included donations for an orphanage and medications.

It's also the first time in seven years they're spending Christmas with relatives there.

The Cruzes flew out of Vancouver International Airport on Sunday, and that's when things went wrong.

"It's far from a vacation, it's been a nightmare," Maria Cruz told CTV.

First they were delayed, then rerouted, arriving in El Salvador more than 12 hours late. Their bags were nowhere to be seen.

"We keep getting tricked, 'Oh, you're getting your bags tomorrow, they're coming on the next flight,'" said Cruz.

Her husband's prescription was packed in the checked bags, along with donated items for poor children.

"We're actually going to the orphanage tomorrow, and the orphanage won't have any of the help the great communities of Vancouver and Maple Ridge have given us," she said.

American Airlines has apologized for the delay and says the bags will arrive today.

– with files from CTV Vancouver