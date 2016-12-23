Photo: CTV

The Nanaimo RCMP is looking for two men after an attempted abduction of a 21-year-old woman Thursday afternoon.

Just after 2:30 p.m., the woman reported she had been walking in the area of Lambert Avenue and Harewood Road when a newer, four-door car with “shiny new rims” pulled up beside her and a man asked for directions.

As she went to walk away, a second man opened the rear passenger door and attempted to grab the woman and pull her inside.

She managed to kick the man and pull away, running home, as the car turned around and drove down 5th Street.

While the woman was not harmed in the incident, she was quite shaken.

The woman described the driver as a Middle Eastern man in his 20s, while the passenger was a Middle Eastern man with dark facial hair and a tattoo on his forearm.

Police have asked anyone with information on the attempted abduction to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.