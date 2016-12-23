BC  

Sea-to-Scare Highway

- | Story: 184416

Dangerous driving caught on camera along the Sea-to-Sky Highway has also caught the attention of the RCMP.

The frightening footage shows a shuttle bus driver pulling out into oncoming traffic in a single-lane portion of the highway to pass another vehicle.

The shuttle bus just misses several cars in the process.

The bus was on its way to Whistler last weekend when it was caught on cam driving recklessly in terrible road conditions.

One driver who witnessed the shuttle bus said he had to pull over to avoid a crash.

"I merely moved over to avoid a head-on collision with him and the oncoming driver(s) and not so much to let him pass like that," said Ken Au-Yeung, who posted the video to Facebook.

The driver contacted police, who confirmed they were investigating.

CTV reports the driver has since been fired.

