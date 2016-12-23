'Twas a holiday rescue

Photo: Flickr/RCMP

Cranbrook RCMP got into the Christmas spirit when they released information, Friday, about their rescue of a stranded family.

The family got stranded when their GPS led them astray in the back woods.

The following poem, in the theme of A Night Before Christmas, was written by Const. Katie Forgeron and Staff Sgt. Lee.

Twas three nights before Christmas when outside the city, people were stuck, so the police took pity.

Cranbrook RCMP received a 911 call from a family travelling from Calgary to San Francisco

The family had taken a GPS shortcut that took them on a route that might be used by a hobo

This wonderful technology took the family of four

On an adventure where their SUV became stuck, and over was the tour

A father of four set out on his mighty trek

To call for assistance, instead of receiving heck

The patriarch of the family walked for an hour,

Sunrise Forest Service Road was where he could finally get cell power

This was his most worrisome and quietest his day was going to be…

And was praying and hoping to be found by the RCMP

The Mounties charged to Sunrise where the cellphone was pinging

When they arrived, no one could be seen, the only noise birdies singing

The Mounties were not discouraged and headed off to Gold Creek,

To the end of the Tepee FSR, to find and to seek

To find this family of four, Const. Hagen, Cpl. Sullivan and their faithful dog Denim

Went off into the night to find them and get them

They got stuck, they might have swore, but they didn’t give up

When they came upon the vehicle, 20 kms up

The family of four were located safe and sound

They were impressed with the mounties

Who persisted like hounds

At the end of the day the family was glad

They got back on their way

(I bet THAT mom was mad!)

Tonight, the Grinch definitely did not steal holiday plans

Thanks to the Cranbrook Mounties – who always get their man

Although this story ends happily, there are many more stories that end in tragedy

The highway was bare, as bare as can be – why follow GPS technology?

Follow the road, its safer, you know

To get where you’re going, go the route you know!

The family could hear a voice as they drove out of site

Happy Holidays to all and to all a safe night!