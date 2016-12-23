BC  

'Twas a holiday rescue

- | Story: 184414

Cranbrook RCMP got into the Christmas spirit when they released information, Friday, about their rescue of a stranded family.

The family got stranded when their GPS led them astray in the back woods.

The following poem, in the theme of A Night Before Christmas, was written by Const. Katie Forgeron and Staff Sgt. Lee.

Twas three nights before Christmas when outside the city, people were stuck, so the police took pity.

Cranbrook RCMP received a 911 call from a family travelling from Calgary to San Francisco
The family had taken a GPS shortcut that took them on a route that might be used by a hobo

This wonderful technology took the family of four
On an adventure where their SUV became stuck, and over was the tour

A father of four set out on his mighty trek
To call for assistance, instead of receiving heck

The patriarch of the family walked for an hour,
Sunrise Forest Service Road was where he could finally get cell power

This was his most worrisome and quietest his day was going to be…
And was praying and hoping to be found by the RCMP

The Mounties charged to Sunrise where the cellphone was pinging
When they arrived, no one could be seen, the only noise birdies singing

The Mounties were not discouraged and headed off to Gold Creek,
To the end of the Tepee FSR, to find and to seek

To find this family of four, Const. Hagen, Cpl. Sullivan and their faithful dog Denim 
Went off into the night to find them and get them

They got stuck, they might have swore, but they didn’t give up
When they came upon the vehicle, 20 kms up

The family of four were located safe and sound
They were impressed with the mounties
Who persisted like hounds

At the end of the day the family was glad
They got back on their way
(I bet THAT mom was mad!)

Tonight, the Grinch definitely did not steal holiday plans
Thanks to the Cranbrook Mounties – who always get their man

Although this story ends happily, there are many more stories that end in tragedy 
The highway was bare, as bare as can be – why follow GPS technology?

Follow the road, its safer, you know
To get where you’re going, go the route you know!

The family could hear a voice as they drove out of site
Happy Holidays to all and to all a safe night!

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
37322
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37088
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36134


thetango-dailydose-1128201690

Daily Dose – December 24, 2016

Daily Dose
There’s not a lot of time left to get your Christmas shopping/decorating done!
thetango-dailydose-1128201683
Daily Dose – December 24, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
This gallery is almost as draining as a mall Santa gig
katy_perry_and_orlando_bloom_visit_childrens_hospital_together.jpg
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom visit children’s hospital together
Music
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry helped spread some holiday cheer to...
Wanna be tough guy gets what’s coming to him
Wanna be tough guy gets what’s coming to him
Must Watch
Karma has a satisfying way of dealing with people.
blink-182_overwhelmed_by_first-ever_grammy_nomination.jpg
Blink-182 overwhelmed by first-ever Grammy nomination
Music
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker still can't...

34581