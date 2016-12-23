Man's death a mystery

Photo: vibrantvictoria.ca

An elderly man has died after being found in a Victoria parking lot with head injuries.

Police are seeking witnesses after an elderly man was rushed to hospital when employees at a car dealership discovered him lying on the ground Dec. 15.

He slipped into unconsciousness before police could ask what happened, and died in hospital on Dec. 17.

The victim has been identified, but police are not releasing his name.

There is no indication of foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island