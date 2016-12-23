BC  

Slippery highways

- | Story: 184407

UPDATED: 3:22 p.m.

The RCMP is warning drivers to slow down on the highways after police have spent the day responding to numerous crashes in the Merritt, Logan Lake and Kamloops area. 

"The RCMP in the Merritt area have observed drivers traveling in excess of the 120 km/h posted speed limit," said Sgt. Mike Pears in a statement. "However, the posted speed limit is for clear, dry, ideal road conditions. The road conditions at this time of year are less than ideal."

Pears said motorists should be driving well below the maximum speed limit on a day like today. 

ORIGINAL: 12:58 p.m.

It's a terrible day to travel.

DriveBC is warning of compact snow and slippery sections on highways all over the Southern Interior, including the Coquihalla Connector, Highway 97 throughout the Okanagan, Highway 6 and Highway 33.

Meanwhile, a snowfall warning is in effect for the North Okanagan, Shuswap and Thompson regions, with up to 15 centimetres expected.

"A frontal system over the southern B.C. Interior is spreading heavy snow over the above regions," says Environment Canada. 

Flurries are expected to taper off this evening.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," says Environment Canada.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

