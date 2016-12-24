New year, new camp rules

Photo: BC Parks

Changes to B.C. provincial parks' camping reservation system come into effect with the new year.

The changes to the Discover Camping service follow reports last summer of European tour operators reserving large numbers of campsites, shutting out many British Columbians looking for a weekend getaway.

The province announced the changes in November to enhance fair access for all campers.

They come into effect on Jan. 2 and include:

Eliminating the mid-March opening day for reservations, and extending the three-month rolling window for reservations to four months.

New measures to prevent the reselling of reservations.

Restrictions around altering arrival dates to prevent the practice of overbooking days around long weekends.

A pilot project in select parks to reduce the maximum length of stay to seven days during the peak camping season.

Expanding Discover Camping call centre hours.

Of the 10,700 campsites BC Parks manages, about 55 per cent are reservable, with the remainder working on a first-come, first-served basis.

This year saw more than 185,000 reservations made through Discover Camping, with 72 per cent from within British Columbia.

The province says demand for reserved sites has grown by over 91 per cent in the last five years.

Reservations are held until 11 a.m. on the arrival date. If the park is not notified of a late arrival, the site becomes available to anyone.