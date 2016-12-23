37392
Have a fire-safe holiday

The provincial government is urging everyone to play it safe with fire this Christmas.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner and Emergency Management BC offer these basic fire safety tips for a safe holiday season:

  • Use non-combustible containers for tea lights and votive candles. Battery-operated candles are an excellent alternative.
  • Ensure all candles are extinguished before going to bed or if they will be left unattended.
  • Keep combustibles, such as trees, wrapping paper and decorations, away from heat sources.
  • Ensure real trees stay fresh by watering them often. Consider a fire-resistant artificial tree as an alternative.
  • Ensure candle holders are placed on a stable surface and never leave lit candles unattended.
  • Only use lights that have been tested and labelled by a certified testing laboratory.
  • Always turn incandescent decorative lights for real trees off before leaving home or going to sleep. Certified timers can be used to preset 'on' and 'off' times.
  • Ensure electrical outlets are not overloaded with devices.
  • When using gas fireplaces with young children present, consider providing a barrier to prevent contact as the glass front can reach more than 300 C and takes 45 minutes to cool off.
  • Be sure that cooking is never left unattended.
  • Ensure working smoke alarms are provided on every level of your home and outside each sleeping area. 
  • Test and clean smoke alarms regularly and change batteries at least twice a year.
  • Develop a fire escape plan, practice it regularly and have at least two ways out of your home.
