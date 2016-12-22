Hwy 1 open after crash

Photo: Contributed
UPDATE: 4:59p.m.
Highway 1 has now been fully reopened.
UPDATE: 4:00 p.m.
Highway 1 has reopened near Field but the going is slow following a collision.
Drive BC reports single lane alternating traffic on the highway, four kilometres west of Field.
Motorists are being advised Highway 1 is closed near Field because of an accident.
DriveBC is reporting the Trans-Canada is closed in both directions four kilometres west of the community.
No detour is available, and an assessment of the situation is in progress.