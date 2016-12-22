37865
Hwy 1 open after crash

UPDATE: 4:59p.m.

Highway 1 has now been fully reopened. 

UPDATE: 4:00 p.m.

Highway 1 has reopened near Field but the going is slow following a collision.

Drive BC reports single lane alternating traffic on the highway, four kilometres west of Field.

Motorists are being advised Highway 1 is closed near Field because of an accident.

DriveBC is reporting the Trans-Canada is closed in both directions four kilometres west of the community.

No detour is available, and an assessment of the situation is in progress.

