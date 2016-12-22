37865
BC  

Blunt force killed whale

- | Story: 184337

Officials say a necrospy on an endangered killer whale found floating off the coast of British Columbia showed the animal had blunt-force trauma to its head and neck.

Paul Cottrell, Pacific marine mammal co-ordinator with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, says a vessel strike or other "heavy contact" could potentially have caused the damage, but investigators are waiting on tissue tests and other results to determine exactly what happened.

He says investigators have also taken the animal's skull to Vancouver, where a CT scan will be done to determine whether there were any fractures as a result of the blunt-force trauma.

The 18-year-old male orca, known as J34, was part of the endangered southern resident killer whale population, which live in the waters off southern British Columbia and Washington state.

At least three other animals in the group have died this year, including a calf, a 23-year-old female called J28 and a male known as L95.

Cottrell says there are now 79 whales left in the population.

He says the Sechelt First Nation, who helped retrieve the whale's body, will keep the skeleton and plan to display it in the future.

