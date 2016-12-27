37392
35303

BC  

Taking scissors to red tape

- | Story: 184336

The Province asked the public to get their scissors and start cutting when they saw ways to cut government red tape.

And the people responded with hundreds of suggestions.

Anyone who has waited on hold for hours while trying to navigate a phone tree or had to fill out pages upon pages of forms knows about red tape.

On Red Tape Reduction Day in March, 2016, the Province launched a suggestion button on the front page of the Province’s website so anyone can submit their idea about how to cut red tape 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The ideas are then considered by government policy makers who are responsible for programs and services. Every idea is reviewed and looked at to determine whether the input can be turned into action. Plus, every idea submitter receives a summary about how their idea has been assessed, and anyone can track the general status of their suggestion using the ideas tracker.

The Province received more than 450 ideas from British Columbians following the 2015 public engagement and via the submission budget, and is already committed to turning over 150 of those ideas into reality.

Some of the changes include:

  • simplifying the application for hunting and fishing licences by moving the process online,
  • allowing more types of businesses to apply for a liquor licence, opening up the possibility for new revenue streams and diversified services,
  • improving food labelling and repealing 194 regulations to make those regulations easier to understand,
  • launching an online adoption portal, which will help find forever homes for more foster children by eliminating burdensome paperwork and bringing all aspects of the adoption process online, and
  • improving the way people can find information about land usage and moorages in B.C. by bringing the information online using a simple, user-friendly website.

In 2016, the Province committed to extending its ‘net-zero’ policy to 2019. ‘Net-zero’ is removing a regulatory requirement when one is added. The Province introduced the net zero increase commitment in 2004 to help keep B.C.’s regulatory burden low.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
37842
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36924
34997
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35547


This life-sized, automated Iron Man suit is mind-blowing

This life-sized, automated Iron Man suit is mind-blowing

Must Watch
According to io9, this absolute masterpiece which takes 28 seconds to complete its full transformation is composed of 46
dolly_parton_releases_first_payouts_to_tennessee_wildfire_victims.jpg
Dolly Parton releases first payouts to Tennessee wildfire victims
Music
Victims of the Tennessee wildfires have received their first...
Are we nearing the limits of technological progress?
Are we nearing the limits of technological progress?
Must Watch
Are we getting closer to the singularity? Or are we nearing a...
Newscaster forces cohosts to eat her horrible artichoke dip
Newscaster forces cohosts to eat her horrible artichoke dip
Must Watch
Global News’ Leslie Horton tried to make an artichoke dip...
thetango-dailydose-1216201635
Daily Dose – December 27, 2016
Daily Dose
The word of the day is “boop”, as we slowly get back...

34581