Taking scissors to red tape

Photo: Contributed

The Province asked the public to get their scissors and start cutting when they saw ways to cut government red tape.

And the people responded with hundreds of suggestions.

Anyone who has waited on hold for hours while trying to navigate a phone tree or had to fill out pages upon pages of forms knows about red tape.

On Red Tape Reduction Day in March, 2016, the Province launched a suggestion button on the front page of the Province’s website so anyone can submit their idea about how to cut red tape 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The ideas are then considered by government policy makers who are responsible for programs and services. Every idea is reviewed and looked at to determine whether the input can be turned into action. Plus, every idea submitter receives a summary about how their idea has been assessed, and anyone can track the general status of their suggestion using the ideas tracker.

The Province received more than 450 ideas from British Columbians following the 2015 public engagement and via the submission budget, and is already committed to turning over 150 of those ideas into reality.

Some of the changes include:

simplifying the application for hunting and fishing licences by moving the process online,

allowing more types of businesses to apply for a liquor licence, opening up the possibility for new revenue streams and diversified services,

improving food labelling and repealing 194 regulations to make those regulations easier to understand,

launching an online adoption portal, which will help find forever homes for more foster children by eliminating burdensome paperwork and bringing all aspects of the adoption process online, and

improving the way people can find information about land usage and moorages in B.C. by bringing the information online using a simple, user-friendly website.

In 2016, the Province committed to extending its ‘net-zero’ policy to 2019. ‘Net-zero’ is removing a regulatory requirement when one is added. The Province introduced the net zero increase commitment in 2004 to help keep B.C.’s regulatory burden low.