37865
34523

BC  

No error in drug ruling

- | Story: 184335

British Columbia's Court of Appeal says a judge did not make an error in law when he found that a man charged with trafficking marijuana in Vancouver was unlawfully arrested.

Eugenio Alfonso Bahamonde was acquitted of one charge each of trafficking and possession of marijuana after a provincial court judge ruled he was unlawfully arrested in November 2012 and that evidence seized by the RCMP from his vehicle after his arrest was inadmissible.

In its appeal, the Crown argued, among other things, that the trial judge erred in assessing the sufficiency of a constable's grounds for making the arrest.

The trial judge took issue with different parts of his testimony, including that the officer attempted to impress the court by suggesting he could lip read and that he detected the odour of marijuana on Bahamonde after his arrest when no other officers made that observation.

The judge ruled that the unreliability of the officer's evidence meant the search of Bahamonde's vehicle was a breach of his charter rights.

A three-judge panel of the appeal court unanimously dismissed the Crown's appeal.

In its decision released Thursday, the court says "although the trial judge was overly critical" of the constable "and erred in addressing aspects of the evidence, the errors were not such as to undermine the judge’s overall assessment of the reliability" of his evidence.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
37304
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37322
36134
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36861


thetango-christmascomics-1220201663

The best Christmas comics around the web

Galleries
Tis the season to be jolly, and what better way to get into the Christmas spirit than with this bunch of funny festive cartoons!
thetango-christmascomics-1220201673
The best Christmas comics around the web
Galleries
Some are random, some are dark, and some are totally relatable,
The fastest Chess game
The fastest Chess game
Must Watch
Pretty sure I could play I much quicker game against either of...
prince_harry_my_mothers_death_is_difficult_to_think_about.jpg
Prince Harry: ‘My mother’s death is difficult to think about’
Showbiz
Prince Harry is still struggling to come to terms with the death...
Making a 3D printed gingerbread house
Making a 3D printed gingerbread house
Must Watch
This is really cool, also really ugly…

35676