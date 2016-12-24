Beep beep goes bye bye

city
Is "beep beep" going bye bye?

WorkSafeBC reports more B.C. businesses are replacing traditional back-up alarms on commercial vehicles with white noise generators.

Such broadband alarms meet occupational health and safety requirements and uses the same cadence, but emit a range of frequencies, rather than a single tone.

Back-up alarms have become so common, people sometimes tune them out.
 
“When we hear beeping from back-up alarms all the time, we gradually learn to ignore it as a warning signal,” says WorkSafeBC occupational audiologist Sasha Brown. “With the broadband alarm, because we’re not hearing it as much in our daily lives, we are less likely to become used to the sound, or habituated to it, and are therefore less likely to tune it out when it is important for us to hear it.”

The broadband alarm emits a pulsing, “psssht-psssht” sound that is more focused in the area where a person is potentially at risk, thereby alerting workers and pedestrians in the vicinity of the vehicle, while reducing disturbance in the community. 

WorkSafeBC statistics show 11 workers were killed in the 10-year period from 2006 and 2015 when backing vehicles or mobile equipment pinned them against an object and/or struck them.  
 
The University of Victoria has been installing broadband alarms on its fleet since 2015. Whistler and Delta also have them on their municipal fleets.
 
“It has a very unique sound, it makes it more noticeable to those who need to hear it for safety reasons, and it’s eliminated our noise complaints from nearby residents," said UVic spokesman Darryl Huculak.

