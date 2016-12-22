37865

BC  

Upset over side deal

- | Story: 184325

British Columbia's health minister says he's disappointed New Brunswick negotiated what appears to be a side deal on health care funding with the federal government after the provinces and territories rejected an offer from Ottawa earlier this week.

Terry Lake accuses the federal government of employing divide and conquer tactics in an attempt to break a stand the provinces and territories took on increased transfer money for health care.

Lake says he doesn't believe the federal government when it says four or five other provinces are looking at their own side agreements because the provinces he spoke with today say they won't budge.

He says federal Health Minister Jane Philpott and Finance Minister Bill Morneau are being disingenuous when they say the provinces and territories are walking away from more health funding.

Lake says the provinces and territories estimate the federal share of funding for health care would drop under what was being offered.

Lake says B.C. will not negotiate a separate health deal with the federal government.

On Monday, the provinces and territories rejected a federal offer that would have poured an additional $25 billion over the next five years into health care, with money tagged specifically for mental health and home care.

The offer included boosting health transfer payments to provinces by 3.5 per cent a year, plus another $11.5 billion over 10 years for home care, mental health services and innovation.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
29319
35707
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37334


thetango-christmascomics-1220201663

The best Christmas comics around the web

Galleries
Tis the season to be jolly, and what better way to get into the Christmas spirit than with this bunch of funny festive cartoons!
thetango-christmascomics-1220201673
The best Christmas comics around the web
Galleries
Some are random, some are dark, and some are totally relatable,
The fastest Chess game
The fastest Chess game
Must Watch
Pretty sure I could play I much quicker game against either of...
prince_harry_my_mothers_death_is_difficult_to_think_about.jpg
Prince Harry: ‘My mother’s death is difficult to think about’
Showbiz
Prince Harry is still struggling to come to terms with the death...
Making a 3D printed gingerbread house
Making a 3D printed gingerbread house
Must Watch
This is really cool, also really ugly…

36531
34523