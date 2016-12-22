Crash over embankment

Photo: Allison Getz
A pickup truck hit black ice on the Coquihalla Connector Thursday morning, fishtailed and rolled 60 metres down an embankment.
It came to rest on its roof.
A witness at the scene, about 10 kilometres east of the Elkhart exit, says the driver was lucky that one of the first people who stopped to help was a doctor.
West Kelowna Fire Rescue, RCMP and BC Ambulance Service rushed to the scene.
They carried the driver on a stretcher back up to the highway.
There's no word yet on the severity of man's injuries.
– with files from Allison Getz