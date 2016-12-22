Crash over embankment

Photo: Allison Getz

A pickup truck hit black ice on the Coquihalla Connector Thursday morning, fishtailed and rolled 60 metres down an embankment.

It came to rest on its roof.

A witness at the scene, about 10 kilometres east of the Elkhart exit, says the driver was lucky that one of the first people who stopped to help was a doctor.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue, RCMP and BC Ambulance Service rushed to the scene.

They carried the driver on a stretcher back up to the highway.

There's no word yet on the severity of man's injuries.

– with files from Allison Getz