37865
32838

BC  

Crash over embankment

- | Story: 184306

A pickup truck hit black ice on the Coquihalla Connector Thursday morning, fishtailed and rolled 60 metres down an embankment.

It came to rest on its roof.

A witness at the scene, about 10 kilometres east of the Elkhart exit, says the driver was lucky that one of the first people who stopped to help was a doctor.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue, RCMP and BC Ambulance Service rushed to the scene.

They carried the driver on a stretcher back up to the highway. 

There's no word yet on the severity of man's injuries.

– with files from Allison Getz

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
29319
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37322
37325
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34997


Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Must Watch
This is really cool, also really ugly…
rapper_azealia_banks_suffers_miscarriage.jpg
Rapper Azealia Banks suffers miscarriage
Music
Rapper Azealia Banks has revealed she suffered a miscarriage on...
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Must Watch
Nazar, Portugal is renowned for having some of the biggest...
thetango-bestofseven-1220201662
Best of Seven – Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Galleries
It’s that time of year when everyone’s trying to bust...
If retailers were like Google
If retailers were like Google
Must Watch
This is a great analogy of ad tracking

35238