37865
35303

BC  

Charges in custody deaths?

- | Story: 184298

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia has sent two reports to the Crown for consideration of charges about separate and unrelated deaths involving RCMP officers.

The office says one case involves the Jan. 29, 2015, shooting of 39-year-old Waylon Edey, who lived in Yahk.

He died during a traffic stop at the Kinnaird Bridge in Castlegar.

The other case involves the death of 53-year-old Jacobus Jonker, who died six days after an incident while he was in custody in Smithers on Feb. 15, 2015.

He had been arrested at his home in Smithers a day earlier, but the Independent Investigations Office says he became unco-operative while in custody and lost consciousness during a struggle with officers.

He died in a Victoria hospital on Feb. 21, 2015.

The consideration of charges is a step taken by the Crown when the office's civilian director considers an offence may have been committed under the Police Act or any other legislation.

The Independent Investigations Office reviews all cases of death or serious injury involving police forces in British Columbia and can forward its findings to the Crown, which then determines if charges should be approved.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37322
36134
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34836


Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Must Watch
This is really cool, also really ugly…
rapper_azealia_banks_suffers_miscarriage.jpg
Rapper Azealia Banks suffers miscarriage
Music
Rapper Azealia Banks has revealed she suffered a miscarriage on...
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Must Watch
Nazar, Portugal is renowned for having some of the biggest...
thetango-bestofseven-1220201662
Best of Seven – Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Galleries
It’s that time of year when everyone’s trying to bust...
If retailers were like Google
If retailers were like Google
Must Watch
This is a great analogy of ad tracking

34166