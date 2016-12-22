Highway 3 reopened
Photo: DriveBC
UPDATE: 10:55 a.m.
The road is now open to single-lane alternating traffic.
ORIGINAL: 10:35 a.m.
Highway 3 is closed in both directions 12 kilomteres west of Creston because of a crash.
DriveBC says an assessment is in progress.
There is no detour.
The next update is expected at 11 a.m.
COMMENTS WELCOME
Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.