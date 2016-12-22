37865

BC  

Highway 3 reopened

Story: 184295

UPDATE: 10:55 a.m.

The road is now open to single-lane alternating traffic.

ORIGINAL: 10:35 a.m.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions 12 kilomteres west of Creston because of a crash.

DriveBC says an assessment is in progress.

There is no detour.

The next update is expected at 11 a.m.

