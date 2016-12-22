BC  

Fewer bad news bears

- | Story: 184292

Conservation officers in southeastern British Columbia say they handled far fewer wildlife complaints in 2016, compared with previous years.

Sgt. Denny Chretien, with the Conservation Officer Service, says complaints about habituated deer, black bears and grizzly bears have dropped steadily in the East Kootenay region over the past four years.

He says that translates to fewer animals that had to be shot because of repeated conflicts with humans.

Chretien says fewer than 15 bears had to be killed in the East Kootenay this year.

That compares with 52 shot between May and November in 2015.

He's hopeful the reduced number signals that bears are relying on food from natural sources rather than from the garbage.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37867
37528
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36861


Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Must Watch
This is really cool, also really ugly…
rapper_azealia_banks_suffers_miscarriage.jpg
Rapper Azealia Banks suffers miscarriage
Music
Rapper Azealia Banks has revealed she suffered a miscarriage on...
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Must Watch
Nazar, Portugal is renowned for having some of the biggest...
thetango-bestofseven-1220201662
Best of Seven – Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Galleries
It’s that time of year when everyone’s trying to bust...
If retailers were like Google
If retailers were like Google
Must Watch
This is a great analogy of ad tracking

35928
34523