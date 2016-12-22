Fewer bad news bears

Photo: File photo

Conservation officers in southeastern British Columbia say they handled far fewer wildlife complaints in 2016, compared with previous years.

Sgt. Denny Chretien, with the Conservation Officer Service, says complaints about habituated deer, black bears and grizzly bears have dropped steadily in the East Kootenay region over the past four years.

He says that translates to fewer animals that had to be shot because of repeated conflicts with humans.

Chretien says fewer than 15 bears had to be killed in the East Kootenay this year.

That compares with 52 shot between May and November in 2015.

He's hopeful the reduced number signals that bears are relying on food from natural sources rather than from the garbage.