BC  

Missing more than a month

- | Story: 184289

Police in Vancouver are trying to find a missing woman who was last seen in November.

Rhonda Leigh Stevenson, 41, was last seen Nov. 9 around Grandview Park in East Vancouver. She is Caucasian, 5-foot-3, 105 pounds, with shoulder-length, reddish-brown hair and blue eyes.

"Rhonda has connections to both the Lower Mainland and to Vancouver Island, and may be in either of these areas," said the Vancouver Police Department in a statement.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36134
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37325


Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Must Watch
This is really cool, also really ugly…
rapper_azealia_banks_suffers_miscarriage.jpg
Rapper Azealia Banks suffers miscarriage
Music
Rapper Azealia Banks has revealed she suffered a miscarriage on...
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Must Watch
Nazar, Portugal is renowned for having some of the biggest...
thetango-bestofseven-1220201662
Best of Seven – Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Galleries
It’s that time of year when everyone’s trying to bust...
If retailers were like Google
If retailers were like Google
Must Watch
This is a great analogy of ad tracking

33516