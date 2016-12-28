Found after a month

37392
UPDATE: Dec. 28, 7:35 a.m.

Vancouver Police say Rhonda Leigh Stevenson has been found safe.

ORIGINAL: Dec. 22, 10 a.m.

Police in Vancouver are trying to find a missing woman who was last seen in November.

Rhonda Leigh Stevenson, 41, was last seen Nov. 9 around Grandview Park in East Vancouver. She is Caucasian, 5-foot-3, 105 pounds, with shoulder-length, reddish-brown hair and blue eyes.

"Rhonda has connections to both the Lower Mainland and to Vancouver Island, and may be in either of these areas," said the Vancouver Police Department in a statement.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

