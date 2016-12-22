37213

BC  

Locked out for Christmas

- | Story: 184288

Hundreds of workers received an unwelcome early Christmas shock in Vancouver this morning.

Employees at the Telco call centre arrived to find they were locked out of the building with no explanation.

Some workers told CTV there have been talks of possibly closing down the telemarketing agency, but they weren't told anything more.

"Nobody said don't come to work today," said Kathy Hughes. "It's disturbing and upsetting a lot of people. It's three days before Christmas, and obviously I don't think it's going to be the merriest for some of us."

The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

It employs about 200 workers at the Yukon Street location.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
37322
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
35993
37528
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37671


Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Must Watch
This is really cool, also really ugly…
rapper_azealia_banks_suffers_miscarriage.jpg
Rapper Azealia Banks suffers miscarriage
Music
Rapper Azealia Banks has revealed she suffered a miscarriage on...
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Must Watch
Nazar, Portugal is renowned for having some of the biggest...
thetango-bestofseven-1220201662
Best of Seven – Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Galleries
It’s that time of year when everyone’s trying to bust...
If retailers were like Google
If retailers were like Google
Must Watch
This is a great analogy of ad tracking

34581