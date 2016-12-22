Locked out for Christmas

Photo: Google Street View

Hundreds of workers received an unwelcome early Christmas shock in Vancouver this morning.

Employees at the Telco call centre arrived to find they were locked out of the building with no explanation.

Some workers told CTV there have been talks of possibly closing down the telemarketing agency, but they weren't told anything more.

"Nobody said don't come to work today," said Kathy Hughes. "It's disturbing and upsetting a lot of people. It's three days before Christmas, and obviously I don't think it's going to be the merriest for some of us."

The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

It employs about 200 workers at the Yukon Street location.

– with files from CTV Vancouver