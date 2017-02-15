Downhill speed run

If you're going to set world speed records on a production mountain bike, you need a few things: A complete lack of fear, a good bike, and a very funny looking aerodynamic suit. Max Stöckl broke his own 2011 speed record, running down a 45° gravel slope in Chile's Atacama desert. Max topped just over 103 MPH on the run, breaking his old record of 102 MPH down the side of a volcano in Nicaragua.