Love it or you hate it, designer Vincent Connare created the ubiquitous font that came packaged with Microsoft Word, and became the bane of PowerPoint presentations, signage, and break room flyers everywhere. Vincent's quest for something different begat Comic Sans — and turned everyone into a typeface critic.
The man behind the font
