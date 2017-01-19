37392

The future of exercising?

Munich-based startup Icaros GmbH has created a gadget that combines fitness and computer games. The ICAROS setup includes the machine, the controller, the VR headset and it trains its user's muscles through a VR game. The wireless gaming system stimulates various muscle groups - neck, chest, shoulders, abs, quads, and more - by transforming the gamer into a pilot with the help of a flight simulator.

