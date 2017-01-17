Hannu Huhtamo is a Finnish artist who uses long-exposure photography to paint with light, resulting in gorgeously ethereal illustrations that seem to magically appear against the darkness.
Around The Web
Painting with light
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Inspired0.0%
Skeptical0.0%
Weird0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed100.0%
Awesome0.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Painting with light Jan 17
- Large load Jan 16
- Play of the day Jan 15
- Living in a storage locker Jan 14
© 2016 Castanet.net