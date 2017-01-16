Large load

See how Boeing's Long Load Crew moves spars and stringers over 30 meters long for the Boeing 777, 767, and 747. The steer car is attached to the back of a long truck that hauls large structural components for wings 113 kilometres from Boeing's Fabrication facility in Frederickson, Wash. to its factory in Everett.
