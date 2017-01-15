This is definitely not your summertime family get-together badminton. Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding of Denmark went up against Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda of Japan in the semifinals of the World Superseries 2016 Finals in Dubai. What started as a good save turned into an amazing rally, with Kamura and Sonoda scoring.
Around The Web
Play of the day
How does this story make you feel? (3 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Entertained0.0%
Skeptical0.0%
Surprised0.0%
Amazed33.3%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome66.7%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Play of the day Jan 15
- Living in a storage locker Jan 14
- The Droneball Go Jan 13
- Monkeys grieving Jan 12
© 2016 Castanet.net