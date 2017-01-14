37392

Living in a storage locker

Video creator 007craft shows off the 10’x10’x6′ storage locker he says he has been comfortably living in for two months. The video highlights all the custom comforts and modifications he made to maximize the small space which includes a working sink, electricity, cooking area, and of course a 4K television and gaming system.

