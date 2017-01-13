37392

Around The Web  

The Droneball Go

- | Story: 185954

Droneball Go is a camera drone with a multi-axis cage designed to let the device crash, tumble, roll, and keep flying. The cage’s flexible structure and ability to allow the drone to move inside it are what allows the Droneball Go to recover after a crash.

How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Skeptical
0.0%
Convinced
0.0%
Surprised
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
100.0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Around The Web articles