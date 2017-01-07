Great photographs can take a lot of fancy and expensive equipment. Or an assortment of things that are probably already in your pocket. Photographer Peter McKinnon runs though eight camera hacks that will save you when you're on location and forgot your hood or are in need of a light flare, all under 90 seconds.
Eight easy camera hacks
