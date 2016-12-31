37392
35299

Around The Web  

Best of GoPro 2016

- | Story: 184705

GoPros are no longer limited to just helmets and handle bars anymore. With stabilizers and drones, these cameras are capturing some of the most epic adventures out there with crystal clear quality. For the less adventurous crowd, GoPro has rounded up the best footage caught on their gadgets over the past year and compiled it into one action-packed video.

How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Thrilled
0.0%
Inspired
0.0%
Excited
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
100.0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Around The Web articles