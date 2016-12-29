Around The Web  

George Cruickshank is not your average emperor. At age 15, he carved out a piece of his mother's backyard in New South Wales, Australia, and dubbed it the capital city of Atlantium. Thirty years later, His Imperial Majesty George II reigns over some 3,000 citizens scattered around the world.

