Panda vs. snowman

A very playful giant panda named Da Mao very methodically took apart a bright white snowman that was expressly for him by his caretakers at the Toronto Zoo. Once done with his disassembling project, a proud Da Mao then gleefully rolled around in the cold remains of his innocent victim.

